Manatee County

Police need help finding missing 13-year-old from Bradenton

Authorities say he ran away from the Family Resource Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue West.
Credit: Bradenton Police

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Jon'Ques Jones? Bradenton police are asking the public for help in finding the 13-year-old.

Police say Jones ran away from the Family Resource Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue West in Bradenton.

Jones is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, according to police. He has short black hair and brown eyes, but it's unknown what he was wearing when he left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9308.

