Police need help finding missing 13-year-old from Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Jon'Ques Jones? Bradenton police are asking the public for help in finding the 13-year-old.

Police say Jones ran away from the Family Resource Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue West in Bradenton.

Jones is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, according to police. He has short black hair and brown eyes, but it's unknown what he was wearing when he left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9308.

#BradentonPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating runaway juvenile Jon’Ques Jones. Jon’Ques ran away from the Family Resource Center located at the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Ave. West in Bradenton. pic.twitter.com/eMlIbANaN2 — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) April 29, 2021