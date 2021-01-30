Employee killed at Bradenton race track

The worker at Bradenton Motorsports Park was trying to guide a driver into the dirt pit when he was hit.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A worker at Bradenton Motorsports Park was hit and killed by a car at a drag racing event, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Daniel Stone, 56, was helping to guide a driver of a malfunctioning car into the dirt pit at the end of the track Friday evening when he was hit, according to deputies.

Paramedics tried to attempt life-saving measures on Stone for about 30 minutes, authorities said, but he died at the track.

The National Hot Rod Association is working to figure out what went wrong with the drag racing car.