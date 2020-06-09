Police investigating body found floating in the Manatee River

The person was found around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are investigating how a body ended up in the Manatee River.

Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of an unidentified person floating in the river, according to the Bradenton Police Department. They are in the area of Riverside Drive East and 2nd Street East.

It's not yet known how the person died or got into the river.

More information is expected later.

