Police investigating body found floating in the Manatee River

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are investigating how a body ended up in the Manatee River.
Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of an unidentified person floating in the river, according to the Bradenton Police Department. They are in the area of Riverside Drive East and 2nd Street East.
It's not yet known how the person died or got into the river.
More information is expected later.
- Tampa Bay Lightning to face New York Islanders in Eastern Conference Final
- 'Many boats in distress,' several have sunk during 'Trump Boat Parade' on Lake Travis, sheriff's office says
- Woman who passed away 6 months ago gets letter says she is COVID-19 positive
- IHME model projects more than 26,000 COVID-19 deaths in Florida by Jan. 1
- 5 people, 4 dogs and 1 RV: Tampa Bay family takes their home on the road
- Man accused of pushing wife into traffic on I-75 now wanted for attempted murder
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter