BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is having interruptions with its 911 system.

Bradenton residents who are having an emergency are asked to call (941)932-9300.

In April, several Tampa Bay area law agencies had widespread outages due to Verizon Wireless. Crews restored service within 12 hours.

Tampa Bay also experienced region-wide outages in January too.

