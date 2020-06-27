x
Where is Laura? Bradenton police looking for missing teen

Laura Albritton reportedly has been missing since Tuesday.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department
Laura Albritton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Laura Albritton last was seen Tuesday walking toward Manatee Avenue West, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Bradenton Police Department.

She is said to be 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Albritton has blonde hair and blue eyes, and she was seen wearing blue gym shorts, a black jacket and white/black Nike sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9308.

