Where is Laura? Bradenton police looking for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
Laura Albritton last was seen Tuesday walking toward Manatee Avenue West, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Bradenton Police Department.
She is said to be 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Albritton has blonde hair and blue eyes, and she was seen wearing blue gym shorts, a black jacket and white/black Nike sneakers, according to police.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9308.
