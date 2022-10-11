Bradenton police officer hit by car while directing traffic

The police department says the officer was taken to the hospital.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A police officer was hit by a car while directing traffic Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton, according to the police department.

In a post on Facebook, the Bradenton Police department said the officer was struck while she was directing traffic around an earlier crash at Manatee Avenue and 43rd Street W.

Police explained that the officer was hit about 45 minutes after the initial crash, which happened at 11:51 a.m.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and she's expected to be OK.

"Please #MoveOver and pay attention," the department wrote on Facebook.

The department said further details will be released later today.