Bradenton police officer latest to file lawsuit against police chief

BRADENTON, Fla. — A City of Bradenton police officer is now suing his boss over what he alleges amounts to a violation of the "Whistle Blower Act."

Officer Patrick Mahoney has been with the department since 2017 and has accused Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan of unlawful conduct.

In the civil lawsuit filed on March 9 in a federal court in Manatee County, Officer Mahoney claimed he witnessed multiple cases of alleged "unlawful conduct" by Chief Bevan.

Mahoney's lawsuit also claims retaliation and a violation of his First and 14th Amendments.

In court documents, which included a sworn and signed affidavit, Mahoney laid out instances where he saw ethical violations.

"Chief Bevan asked whether or not the suspect had a valid driver's license and suggested that 'we crash into his car' and thereafter arrest him for driving on a suspended license," Mahoney said of a meeting where they were discussing a drug suspect in a homicide case.

At the meeting, Mahoney said those who were present included several members of Bradenton Police Department's command staff members including Chief Bevan, Deputy Chief Josh Cramer, Deputy Chief Paul Mc Wade, Captain William Knight, Lieutenant Shannon Seymour, and Lieutenant Stahley as well as Internal Affairs Detective James Curulla.

Mahoney said in the same meeting, Bevan also suggested that "we repossess the individual's truck, get his power disconnected, and even have his children removed from his custody."

Mahoney also alleged Bevan encouraged violating an arrest denial by the state attorney's office and that after his report, police leadership retaliated against him by changing his shifts, cutting his pay, and preventing a promotion.

"Every aspect of his professional life was completely negatively impacted as a result of him, coming forward to make a claim," Mick McHale with the Southwest Florida Police Benevolent Association said.

The group is a union that represents several officers in the department. It is also currently in ongoing negotiation talks with the city about police officers' contracts.

He's been working with Mahoney and other police officers in the department with their various grievances against their boss.

"My job is to ensure that the men and women that are part of our association receive the support that they need when they are doing the right thing," McHale said.

In August, four former and current Bradenton police officers filed complaints which alleged the chief and department leaders encouraged unlawful arrests and illegal searches including during an incident caught on police body cam footage.

However, in September following an external investigation ordered by the City's Mayor and Conducted by the North Port Police Depart, Chief Bevan was cleared of all charges.

"That is 101 of policing, when you encounter people you better be giving them the once-over to make sure there are no bulges and that there are no weapons and that's what that was," Bevan said in an interview in September.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to both the Bradenton Police chief and mayor for comments on this lawsuit by Mahoney but their spokespersons said they couldn't comment because of the ongoing investigation.