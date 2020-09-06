Bradenton officer rescues dog from Manatee River

The dog had fallen into the river from a nearby boat docked at the marina.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is thanking one of its officers after he saved a distressed dog that had fallen from a boat.

The department said Officer Jason Nuttall got a call about a dog that had fallen into the Manatee River from a boat docked at the marina. When he found the dog, it was swimming and clearly distressed.

Nuttall was able to swim out to the dog, save her and return her to her owner.

"Job well done!" the police department said on Facebook.