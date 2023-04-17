Bradenton police sergeant dies following 'hard-fought battle' against cancer

Bradenton Police Sergeant Lee Cosens leaves behind his wife, Amy, and two little girls, ages 6 and 7.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department announced the death of a police sergeant who spent more than 10 years with the agency.

Bradenton Police Sergeant Lee Cosens died following a "hard-fought battle" against cancer, the police department said in a Facebook post.

"Sgt. Cosens, a U.S. Army Veteran was a valued member of our Department for more than 10 years as a patrol officer and detective," the agency wrote.

Cosens was promoted to a sergeant title back in 2021. He also reportedly served on several specialty units, including the Hostage Negotiation Team, the State Emergency Response Team and the Marine Unit.

"It goes without saying his untimely death is a great loss to our BPD family," the police department said in a statement.

Cosens leaves behind his wife, Amy, and two little girls, ages 6 and 7.

The agency asks for the community to keep Cosens' family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.