BRADENTON, Fla. — Several houses were hit by gunfire Monday evening in a Bradenton neighborhood.

Officers were sent around 5:45 p.m. to the area of 6th Avenue and 19th Street E on reports of gunshots heard in the area, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say they learned the suspected gunmen were seen firing into a car.

No one was hurt, however, a few homes were hit by bullets. It is believed the search is ongoing for any shooters.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Patrick Mahoney at 941-932-9300. People also can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

