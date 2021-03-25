x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Manatee County

Bradenton police investigate officer-involved shooting

A person who was shot has been taken to the hospital. All officers are OK.
Credit: Sky 10

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved the police.

It happened in the 1800 block of 14th Street West.

The department tweeted that a "suspect" has been taken to the hospital, but the person's condition was not immediately clear. Investigators have not yet said what led up to the shooting or who fired.

Police have confirmed all officers involved in the shooting are OK.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter