Bradenton police investigate officer-involved shooting

A person who was shot has been taken to the hospital. All officers are OK.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved the police.

It happened in the 1800 block of 14th Street West.

The department tweeted that a "suspect" has been taken to the hospital, but the person's condition was not immediately clear. Investigators have not yet said what led up to the shooting or who fired.

Police have confirmed all officers involved in the shooting are OK.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

