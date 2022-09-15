Expansion of Bradenton Riverwalk to be unveiled at grand opening

The original date for the grand opening was canceled due to bad weather conditions.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The community in Bradenton and surrounding areas will soon have a new place to take a walk and look out to the Manatee River.

Following a weather delay, the Bradenton Riverwalk grand opening for the new portion recently built will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.

There are 1.5 miles of green space featuring a walking path. Although it's taken a little longer to build, one of the big pieces of the expansion project is the observation tower with views of the Manatee River.

"Gonna become a focal point of the riverwalk," an official said. "The riverwalk is kind of like the crown jewel for the city as it is. It's one of our main attractions and we're really anticipating that this tower along with this component of the extension of the riverwalk is just gonna put the cherry on top of the pie."