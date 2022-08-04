Bradenton police search for 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night

According to the police department, the 14-year-old ran away from the Family Resource Center in Bradenton.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl they said hasn't been seen since late Tuesday.

Jenaci Nieto, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. at the Family Resource Center in Bradenton. Police say she ran away from the facility with another young woman.

The teen is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information on where Nieto may be is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Det. Juan Torres at juan.torres@bradentonpd.com.