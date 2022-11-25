20-year-old charged with attempted murder in Bradenton shooting

Jahmari Mays and a 23-year-old man had been arguing before the shooting, authorities said.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old accused of shooting another man during an argument on Thanksgiving Day.

Jahmari Mays was charged with attempted murder, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The 23-year-old who he allegedly shot is at the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of 19th Street East and 25th Avenue East on a report of a shooting. They say Mays and the 23-year-old were arguing inside an apartment when he pulled out a gun and shot the other man multiple times.