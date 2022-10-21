Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police officers are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night, according to a news release.
Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in response to multiple reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers said they found a 64-year-old man dead.
Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, according to a release.
Detectives are reportedly working on several leads connected to this case but no information is being released about a potential suspected shooter or if anyone else was involved.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email BPDTips@BradentonPD.com. If you would like to stay anonymous and eligible for an up to $3,000 reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip online here.