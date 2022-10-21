Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton

Few details have been released.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police officers are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night, according to a news release.

Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in response to multiple reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers said they found a 64-year-old man dead.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, according to a release.

Detectives are reportedly working on several leads connected to this case but no information is being released about a potential suspected shooter or if anyone else was involved.