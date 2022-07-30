16-year-old shot and killed at condo complex in Bradenton; 15-year-old charged

The accused shooter lived in the complex.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday night in Bradenton.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies say shots rang out just after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Garden Walk Condos on 26th Street West.

Limited information has been made public so far. However, investigators say the gunman – also a teenager – was seen getting into a parked car that had several males inside before hopping back out and beginning to fire bullets at the car. The car sped east through the complex, but the 16-year-old inside was shot.

Friends brought the wounded teen to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Due to Marsy’s Law, his name was not released.

The sheriff's office said the shooter, a 15-year-old boy, turned himself in after learning a juvenile pickup order had been issued for his arrest. The 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.