Deputies: Shooter on the run after firing into car in Bradenton, injuring driver

Detectives say the car that was fired from was found "torched" following the shooting.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are searching for the people responsible for shooting into a car Tuesday in the Bradenton area.

According to a press release, at 3:51 p.m. a man was driving on 57th Avenue West, near Isaac's Mini Mart, when shots were fired at his car from inside a white Mitsubishi SUV.

Following the shooting, the driver caused an accident before taking off from the area, deputies say. He was then located by EMS in the area of 14th Street West and transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies later located the Mitsubishi "torched" in the 1400 block of 20th Avenue East. The sheriff's office says the suspected shooter(s) could have left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.