People are asked to avoid the area of 20th Street East and 11th Avenue East.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person Tuesday morning at a Bradenton home, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Officers responded just after 6 a.m. to a home on 20th Street East in the residential area between 11th Avenue East and 13th Avenue East. People are asked to avoid the area.

Police say there is at least one other person inside the home.

No other details were immediately released.

SWAT is responding to a barricaded subject in the 1100-block of 20th St. E., a residential area. More information forthcoming. Please avoid the scene. — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) December 13, 2022