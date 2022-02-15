Traffic diverted at Bradenton intersection for water main break

It's not yet known when it will reopen to traffic.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police shut down an intersection following a water main break Tuesday morning.

It's located at 59th Street W. and 29th Avenue W., according to the Bradenton Police Department in a tweet. Video from Sky 10 shows much of the intersection under water and dirt as crews work to clean up the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. In the meantime, traffic is being diverted through the nearby G. T. Bray Recreation Center.

