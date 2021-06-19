Sheriff: Man robs Bradenton bank with written bomb threat

Deputies say they are still searching for the man.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man used a bomb threat to rob a bank Saturday morning in Bradenton, Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies say.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo bank on 14th Street West in Bradenton.

Deputies say an unidentified middle-aged man entered the lobby and waited in the teller line. As he was waiting in line, deputies say it appears the man was talking to someone on his phone.

When he reached the teller, deputies say he handed the teller a note. The note demanded cash in different denominations and threatened a bomb would go off if the demands weren't met, the agency said.

The teller gave the man the money and tripped the silent alarm, a release said. The man then left and employees locked the door, deputies say.

Deputies say the man they're looking for is in his 50s or 60s, is about 5 feet 9 inches or 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a skinny build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, jeans and a face covering.

Anyone with information on who this man is or where he might be is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

