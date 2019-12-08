BRADENTON, Fla — A 53-year-old Bradenton woman is accused of killing a man Monday morning at an apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called about 11:41 a.m. to Treesdale Apartments near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 19th Street Court. There they found the body of 56-year-old Anthony Bernard Wilson, who appeared to have died from trauma.

Detectives said they found Roberta Gail McDonald responsible. She was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Andy Perez at 941-932-9322. You can also email information to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or submit a tip online.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.