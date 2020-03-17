BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton city worker died in an accident Tuesday morning.
It happened on Sandpiper Circle in the Perico Bay Club, according to a news release.
The worker, described as a long-time employee with the Bradenton Public Works and Utilities Department, was killed in an accident involving a solid waste front-end loader.
The employee's identity is not yet known.
The accident remains under investigation.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida governor orders all bars, nightclubs to close for 30 days
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- German 'Big Brother' contestants to be told about coronavirus pandemic on live show
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Football great Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter