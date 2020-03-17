BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton city worker died in an accident Tuesday morning.

It happened on Sandpiper Circle in the Perico Bay Club, according to a news release.

The worker, described as a long-time employee with the Bradenton Public Works and Utilities Department, was killed in an accident involving a solid waste front-end loader.

The employee's identity is not yet known.

The accident remains under investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter