Someone in Manatee County has become infected with West Nile virus, the Florida Department of Health confirmed Friday.

Health officials say there is an increased concern more people could get sick, so they are warning residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

The health department recommends draining standing water, wearing long-sleeves when outside and using mosquito repellents that contain DEET.

According to the CDC, most people who contract the West Nile virus do not show any symptoms. Others develop some of the following symptoms: fevers, headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rashes.

People more than 60 years old are at a greater risk for problems, as are those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and those who have had organ transplants.

In some extreme cases, West Nile virus can lead to central nervous system issues and death.

Below is a list of advice provided by the Florida Department of Health:

DRAIN:

• Drain water from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.

• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER:

• If outside while mosquitos are active, cover up with shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.

• Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with 10-30 percent DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and IR3535 are effective.

• Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

• Keep mosquitoes out of your house by covering windows, doors, porches and patios with screens.

Tips on Eliminating Mosquito Breeding Sites:

• Clean out troughs and gutters;

• Remove old tires or drill holes in those used in playgrounds to drain;

• Turn over or remove empty plastic pots;

• Pick up all beverage containers and cups;

• Check tarps on boats or other equipment that may collect water;

• Replace water in birdbaths and pet or other animal feeding dishes at least once a week;

• Change water in plant trays, including hanging plants, at least once a week; and

• Remove vegetation or obstructions in drainage ditches that prevent the flow of water.

• The department has created a public service announcement on the “Drain and Cover” method, which can be viewed here. Click here for our downloadable poster on preventing mosquito bites.

• For more information on what repellent is right for you, consider using the Environmental Protection Agency’s search tool to help you choose skin-applied repellent products.

