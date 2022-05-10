8 people victimized by young man who lured girl from party to sexually batter her: sheriff's office

Anyone who may know anything about the case involving Christopher Thompson is asked to give the Manatee County Sheriff's Office a call.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Law enforcement believed Christopher Thompson, the man accused of luring a young girl from a birthday party to sexually batter her, may have victimized other girls.

And since the 44-year-old's arrest in April, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office confirms investigators now know of eight victims in the ongoing investigation. Some are said to be located out of state.

Online jail records show Thompson is charged with sexual battery to a person under the age of 18.

The sheriff's office last month said its deputies were notified by the parents of a 5-year-old girl and learned Thompson, who was attending the party, lured the girl to his house across the street and battered her. She reportedly was forced to watch pornographic material involving children and an adult male. Thompson told the girl not to say anything, and then they went back to the party, according to the sheriff's office.

Other parents came up to law enforcement as investigators conducted a search warrant on Thompson's home and expressed concern about their own children, deputies said earlier.

The sheriff's office said it has no other details to release about the case right now.