x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

manateecounty

Boat called 'Last Lap' takes on water near Anna Maria

Two passengers were safely taken off the sinking boat.
Credit: Coast Guard
The 35-foot vessel Last Lap sinks Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, after a U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response boat-Medium crew along with a Manatee County Sheriff Office marine unit crew arrived on scene and transferred the two aboard boaters from the taking on water vessel.

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Two boaters were rescued Sunday when their boat started taking on water.

The Coast Guard and a crew with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office marine unit traveled about 2 miles west of Bean Point, located near Anna Maria, to help the stranded boaters, according to a news release.

The boat, a 35-foot vessel called "Last Lap," will undergo a salvage operation, the Coast Guard said.

Both boaters were taken to U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez in Bradenton, where family met them.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter