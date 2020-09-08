Boat called 'Last Lap' takes on water near Anna Maria

Two passengers were safely taken off the sinking boat.

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Two boaters were rescued Sunday when their boat started taking on water.

The Coast Guard and a crew with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office marine unit traveled about 2 miles west of Bean Point, located near Anna Maria, to help the stranded boaters, according to a news release.

The boat, a 35-foot vessel called "Last Lap," will undergo a salvage operation, the Coast Guard said.

Both boaters were taken to U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez in Bradenton, where family met them.

