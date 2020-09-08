Boat called 'Last Lap' takes on water near Anna Maria

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Two boaters were rescued Sunday when their boat started taking on water.
The Coast Guard and a crew with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office marine unit traveled about 2 miles west of Bean Point, located near Anna Maria, to help the stranded boaters, according to a news release.
The boat, a 35-foot vessel called "Last Lap," will undergo a salvage operation, the Coast Guard said.
Both boaters were taken to U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez in Bradenton, where family met them.
- Police: 1 dead, 20 injured after shooting at Southeast DC cookout
- New Zealand marks 100 days with no new COVID-19 cases. Here's how the country stopped the spread
- Caylee Anthony would have been 15 today; It's been 9 years since her mother's acquittal
- Boater seriously hurt in pontoon accident wants others to learn from her mistake
- Couple found dead likely knew their attacker, Lakeland Police say
- 5.1 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina is strongest in 104 years
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter