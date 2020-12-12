x
Manatee County

Coast Guard rescues 2 men from sinking boat

"I thought I was going to be out there for two to three days. Thanks to the coast guard, I'm back just hours later."
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two fishermen said they were worried they could be stuck at sea for days if it weren't for the U.S. Coast Guard. 

The Coast Guard rescued the men about 40 miles off the coast of Bradenton. 

The fishermen said they activated their PLB beacon when they noticed their boat started taking on water. Within an hour, the Coast Guard was able to find them.

"I thought I was going to be out there for two to three days. Thanks to the coast guard, I'm back just hours later," said one of the men Saturday. 

The fishermen said the motors on their boat stopped working and they knew they weren't getting home.

