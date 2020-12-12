Coast Guard rescues 2 men from sinking boat

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two fishermen said they were worried they could be stuck at sea for days if it weren't for the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard rescued the men about 40 miles off the coast of Bradenton.
The fishermen said they activated their PLB beacon when they noticed their boat started taking on water. Within an hour, the Coast Guard was able to find them.
"I thought I was going to be out there for two to three days. Thanks to the coast guard, I'm back just hours later," said one of the men Saturday.
The fishermen said the motors on their boat stopped working and they knew they weren't getting home.
- US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
- Gov. DeSantis announces distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 vaccine questions answered
- Supreme Court rejects lawsuit backed by President Trump to overturn Biden's election victory
- Florida man pays off utility bills for 114 families facing disconnection
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter