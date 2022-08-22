Strong storms damage 14 mobile homes at Ellenton community

No injuries were reported.

ELLENTON, Fla. — No one was hurt after wicked winds from thunderstorms whipped through the Colony Cove mobile home park on Sunday, according to public safety officials.

About 14 homes were damaged in the areas of Lakeshore and Sunset drives, Manatee County Public Safety said in a statement. Much of the damage ranged from minor to moderate.

Strong storms formed from south to north along colliding sea breeze boundaries from the late afternoon to early evening hours. None reached severe levels that would prompt the National Weather Service to issue warnings, but those that formed were capable of significant wind gusts.

Showers and storms are expected again during the day Monday.