Commissioners vote for policy options to allow employees to conceal carry in Manatee County

In a 6 to 1 vote, commissioners directed the county administrator to work with the sheriff and county attorney on options that let workers carry on the job.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with a motion that would see policy change to allow employees with concealed carry permits to bring their firearms to work.

The issue sparked serious debate including at the commissioners' meeting, Tuesday.

The commissioners voted 6-1 to have the input of the sheriff and the county attorney on options to allow for the change.

The motion was first put forward by Commissioner James Satcher in May.

"A weapon is a tool, so the question is do you want that tool in the hands of only the bad guys or only those willing to disobey our rule and our HR policy?" Satcher asked. "I want to give to good guys the right to defend themselves and for the employees of Manatee County, I think that is the right thing to do."

The current policy prohibits county employees from possessing, using, or threatening to use a deadly weapon on county property. If the policy changes around 2,000 employees would be able to have guns at work.

The move has faced opposition from some members of the community who have said it is unnecessary and not what employees want.

"Guns do not belong in the workplace or at any other public establishment," Virginia McCollum of Moms Demand Action said. "Allowing county employees to carry guns at work is a dangerous idea that will irreparably harm Manatee County."

"If employees are bringing their guns to work, we have the opportunity for employees who are having an argument or just having a bad day and then something sets them off," McCollum added.

"They're asking for things that can make their lives better, they're not asking for more guns so I think we need to listen to them," Shannon Keever of Women's Voices of SW Florida said.

Commissioner Reggie Bellamy who was the lone vote in opposition said it was necessary to hear from the employees themselves.

"Do not bring gun violence to our community, we have enough of it going on now," Bellamy said. "We need security protocols, we need screenings, we need reform. We do not want to put ourselves in a situation where we open our citizens and we open our staff up to the Wild Wild West."

The motion also had some supporters in the audience who said the policy, if passed, would help keep the workplace safe

"I want to know that I am willing and able to save the lives of those around me and that I have a possibility that someone else or myself will have an accident," Kevin Wright, a Manatee County resident, said.

"We need more than just law enforcement to ensure that our communities are protected and lives are preserved whenever the evildoers, the terrorist lunatics, and criminals try to annihilate the lives of the innocent," Nathan Igosa, a retired deputy, said.