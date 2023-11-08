Concerns voiced over proposed changes to wetlands protection policies in Manatee County

Changes critics, including more than 90 submitted public comments, said the changes would be disastrous for the ecology.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents are up in arms about proposed changes to sections of the land development codes in Manatee County.

County staff said this would align wetland protection and buffer codes with what exists at the state level, but many who oppose the idea said it would destroy the wetlands and give free-reign to developers.

In a presentation to the county's planning commission on Thursday, a planning consultant recommended amending conservation and coastal management elements in the county's comprehensive plan. The consultant said the goal would be to remove outdated parts from the county's regulations that overlap with the state, in order to provide consistency when it comes to developing around wetlands.

"Amending policy 3.3.1 does not leave wetlands unprotected. It does not allow for the development of wetlands. It simply removes an extra layer that is already being accomplished with a different agency," Daniel DeLisi, land use consultant in Manatee County, said.

This would therefore defer local wetlands regulations to what obtains under state law and guidance.

"I know the state regulatory system and I know how vibrant and how effective it is and the science that it's based on," DeLisi said.

The proposed changes would affect several wetland protections and buffer zone policies including reducing how far away projects can be built from the current 30-50 feet requirement down by 5 feet to 25 feet.

"We are a coastal county. We are not like all the counties in the state we need to protect our waters our river our gulf," Ruth Lawler, a resident of Manatee County, said.

"So what if it's duplicated, if we want to maintain local control, we need to do that, and if anything we should be strengthening the regulations," Ken Piper, another Manatee County resident, explained.

Some also expressed discomfort over what they say is the influence of some of the area's big developers on county leaders

"The request was not generated by the county. The request was made by a building industry association, not a bad thing for me. People have the right to come before the county and ask for changes all the time so...we should be transparent," Joe McClash, former county commissioner, said.

While the planning commissioner voted 4-2 not to recommend changes, the county board of commissioners takes on the issue next week and has the final say. One commissioner said he's ready to hear all sides of the arguments.

"We've been putting a lot of money towards environmental lands, a lot of money towards preservation of our preserves in our wetlands up to this point in time," Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse said. "We really need to make sure we as a community, we as a board of county commissioners, are reaffirming this commitment, that the citizens have bestowed upon us to really make sure that they were doing the right thing and being stewards of our land."