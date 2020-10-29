Congratulations, Cheryl -- and thank you! Bradenton nurse retires after 43 years

She's the mother of 10Investigates' Jennifer Titus; we thank her and everyone who have helped to keep people safe and healthy.

BRADENTON, Fla. — On National First Responders Day, we thank those on the front lines -- especially this year.

But for one of our first responders, this day was even more special.

Surgical nurse of 43 years, Cheryl Alofs, walked out the doors for the very last time at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton. She remembers starting her career in a white skirt and white hat and now will remember finishing it during a pandemic.

Cheryl also happens to be the mother of our 10Investigates' Jennifer Titus.

Nurses, doctors -- past and present -- and family showed up outside the doors of the hospital Wednesday evening to say thank you to all her years.

Titus has two young kids, so now they'll have a full-time babysitter in grandma.

Congratulations to you, Cheryl!

