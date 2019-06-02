ANNA MARIA, Fla. — It’s been a landmark on Anna Maria Island for more than a century -- then Hurricane Irma came through: The Anna Maria City Pier had to be torn down, but construction on a new one started this week.

But will the new pier’s construction be able to withstand the next storm?

The Anna Maria City pier remains an attraction even though there’s no pier to look upon. Instead, there’s a rig and workers setting the foundation for a new pier.

This pier means a lot to Martin Powers. He says, “I used to go out here about everyday weather permitting.”

Powers still comes out almost daily, even after Hurricane Irma damaged the 110-year-old pier so severely two years ago that it had to be closed then torn down.

Powers says he’s happy to see the construction of the new pier starting. “I’m very happy I never thought it would ever start… ever,” Powers said.

“It’s Old Florida but it’s high tech,” Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said. Murphy says the new pier will look the same but it’s stronger than the old one.

Murphy says, “This isn’t hurricane proof but it’s hurricane resistant.”

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More than 200 pilings are going in first to sustain the platform.

“The pilings are concrete pilings, 14 inches spun in concrete, 45-feet long,” Murphy said. “The rebar in some of this concrete we’re using chromium coated rebar."

The platform at the end of the pier is being reinforced, too. Murphy says, “This platform was pressure treated pine in the old pier. This platform will be concrete and over the top of it will be wood called IPE used on US Navy. It’s a superior very hard wood.”

Outside of the new solar panels, the $4.8 million pier will look about the same with the bait shop and bar to the left and restaurant to the right, and the walkway still won’t have railings.

“When you talk about Anna Maria, people visualize this pier. That’s why it’s important to keep it the same,” Murphy said.

Powers says he will be at the pier when it reopens. He says, “Yes…I’ll be among one of the hundreds.”

Murphy says the platform should be completed by August and the pier will reopen in a year next January or February.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.