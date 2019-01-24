CORTEZ, Fla. — 34 days into the partial government shutdown, communities around Tampa Bay are pulling together to help federal workers. 35 federal employees are currently working there without pay.

The Cortez Fishing Village is stepping in to help the Coast Guard station based in Manatee County.

“Our customer Julie just bought a $25 gift card from Star Fish for the Coast Guard,” an excited Denise Love, Manager at Star Fish Company restaurant said.

“Thank you for your contribution," Love said to the customer.

Why did she help out?

“We need the Coast Guard, gotta help them out," Julie said.

“I’m getting flooded with calls today. My customers are saying what can I do. They’re handing money to me and gift cards,” Love added.

Jim Kutten is visiting from Missouri. He gave $20. “Everybody has a buck to spare," Kutten said.

“That’s a great commitment. Lots of love for their job, lots of love for us. This is something we can do to give back to them say Thank you during this hard time,” Love said.

Since Saturday, the restaurant has raised $1,000 in gift cards and cash. Denise said about her customers, “They’re awesome. They have the biggest hearts, everybody here is like family to us.”

Customer Christine Knupp says it’s everyone’s responsibility to help them. “They’re protecting our shores and helping everyone without being paid. I wouldn’t work without being paid," Knupp said.

“Being furloughed doesn’t put gas in the car, doesn’t pay for childcare, doesn’t buy groceries,” Kutten said.

“Families are suffering, it’s creating a hardship," Love said. "The government shouldn’t be shut down, no reason for it. Come to a simple solution and knock off the nonsense."

Some say Washington can learn a lesson from federal workers who are still showing up for work.

“They’re doing their job. They’re committed, they’re committed to us," Love added.

Besides the Star Fish Company, A. P. Bell Fish Company and Tide Tables are collecting donations, preferably gift cards for gas and groceries. Keep in mind, due to legal and ethical rules, anyone who donates should give to the Coast Guard mutual assistance for them to distribute.

Coast Guard Supervisor of PADET Tampa Bay, PA1 Michael De Nyse released this statement regarding the community’s help:

“Coast Guard members continue to work diligently and faithfully during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate the offers of support from the communities we serve. As public servants, we have a responsibility to conduct ourselves according to legal and ethical rules regarding gifts of any kind. Members of the public wishing to help Coast Guard members impacted by the partial government shutdown are encouraged to contact Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA). CGMA provides loans and other assistance to Coast Guard members and their families.”

