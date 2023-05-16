Florida Strawberry Festival mourns loss of beloved couple, woman's sister

Randy Scott was the voice of the festival, dedicating his talent to the 11-day event for years.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A couple who were killed in a crash Monday afternoon on County Road 675 in Manatee County had deep ties with the Florida Strawberry Festival.

Leaders with the popular annual festival told 10 Tampa Bay that Randy and Jill Scott were two out of the three people who died in the crash. The organization said Jill Scott's sister and festival volunteer, Judy Cook, also was killed.

"All of us here at the Strawberry Festival were devastated to learn of the loss of Randy and Jill Scott and Ms. Judy Cook," Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson said. "All of them had been part of the Strawberry Festival family for many, many years. It's tough to believe, it hasn't even sunk in yet."

Randy was the voice of the festival, dedicating his talent to the 11-day event for years. From singing the National Anthem each morning to serenading people with "Happy Trails" each night, he did it all.

"If you've ever been to the Strawberry Festival when it opened, you heard the Nationa Anthem – that was Randy Scott," Robinson said. "If you've ever been at the Strawberry Festival when it closed, you hear a man sing 'Happy Trails' and that was Randy Scott.

"They were such a big part of this festival, day in and day out."

Randy was described as having a sweet demeanor, steadfast spirit, quiet confidence and genuine concern for others. Leaders say Jill was the jewel of her husband's eyes.

"If you could catch a glimpse of her, she would often be seen working fervently behind the scenes to help support her family," festival leaders wrote on Facebook. "Her willingness to serve others and desire to show appreciation for others set her apart from the rest."

Robinson says the festival family is pulling through and leaning on each other.

The collision happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Jim Davis Road and the county road, otherwise known as Rutland Road.

A 59-year-old man driving a dump truck was heading west on County Road 675 as he entered a curve in the road while the three people in the SUV – Randy, Jill and her sister, Cook – were going east on the same road also entering the curve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

That's when the dump truck drifted onto the north shoulder of the road, troopers said. The truck driver reportedly grabbed the steering wheel to jerk the dump truck in a left direction, crossed the roadway in front of the SUV and entered the south shoulder.

The SUV reportedly swerved right to avoid hitting the dump truck, but the front of the dump truck collided with the front of the SUV on the south shoulder.

Everyone but the dump truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.