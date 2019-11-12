BRADENVILLE, Pa. — He was just mowing the grass in a Bradenton neighborhood when he stumbled across a mystery that’s been more than a decade in the making.
Mark Coleman discovered a box marked ‘cremated remains’ with the name of a funeral home in New York.
He found a certificate inside – dated 2008 – with a name.
Anna M. Bahr died at the age of 91 of natural causes, and her ashes were given to one of her friends.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office then started looking for more information.
Deputies figured out that Anna Bahr’s friend died in 2016. They still don’t know for sure how the remains made it from New York to Florida – or how long they’ve been in this Bradenton neighborhood.
The ashes are being kept in the department’s evidence locker, while deputies keep investigating.
