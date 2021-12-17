Man found dead in Bradenton Winn-Dixie parking lot

Detectives say he was shot about a mile away from the store. The shooter has not been found, but the man likely knew him.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday night in the parking lot of a Winn-Dixie after he had been shot about a mile away, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the Winn-Dixie on 53rd Avenue E. in Bradenton after reports that a man had been shot and was inside a parked car.

When they arrived, they said the 28-year-old man was dead.

Through the investigation, deputies said they learned he had been shot about one mile away from the store in the 6100 block of 10th Street E.

The man was then taken from there to the Winn-Dixie store by another person, deputies said. That person then called authorities, the agency added.

The man was likely shot by someone he knew, and the shooting doesn't appear to be random, deputies said.

The investigation is on-going, the sheriff's office noted.