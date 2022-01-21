Pedestrian killed in Bradenton crash

It happened Thursday evening on 26th Avenue E.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man who stepped out in front of an oncoming SUV was hit and killed Thursday evening, troopers said.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on 26th Avenue E. just west of Maple Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say the man, who has not yet been identified, walked onto the westbound lane of 26th Avenue E. and entered the path of the westbound SUV driven by a 54-year-old man.

The front of the vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.