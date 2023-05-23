Driver hit, killed on I-75 after car breaks down

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the southbound lanes near University Parkway.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed Monday afternoon alongside Interstate 75 after getting out of her car once it broke down, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes just north of University Parkway.

Troopers say the 25-year-old woman from Bradenton stopped on the outside lane, got out and stood near the driver's side door with the door open.

It was around this time that another car was heading toward her, the FHP crash report reads. Its driver, a 20-year-old Sarasota woman, tried to change lanes but ended up hitting the woman on the highway.

The 25-year-old died at the scene of the crash, said troopers, adding that a 9-year-old girl traveling with her remained in the car.

The second car then collided with an SUV, and another southbound car ended up hitting the back of the parked car.