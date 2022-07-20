Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Manatee County

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

BAYSHORE GARDENS, Fla. — A 71-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car late Tuesday on U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 north of 66th Avenue West, according to the agency's crash report.

Troopers say a car, driven by a 27-year-old man from Bradenton, was heading south when the woman walked into the southbound lanes. The woman, said to be from West Melbourne, Florida, was hit and died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The man was not hurt, the report reads.