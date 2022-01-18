Woman hit, killed by car while crossing US 41 in Manatee County

Another pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Troopers say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing a highway in the middle of the night.

The crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday in Palmetto.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were attempting to cross northbound U.S. 41, north of Buckeye Road, when they walked into the path of a car driving in the inside lane.

The front of the car hit both pedestrians, killing the woman at the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The 25-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.