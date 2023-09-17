MCSO: Woman dead after shooting in Bradenton

Deputies responded around 2:43 a.m. to the area of 29th Avenue West and 8th Street Court West to a report of someone having been shot.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 2:43 a.m. to the area of 29th Avenue West and 8th Street Court West to a report of someone having been shot, but when they arrived the woman had already been taken to the hospital.

The woman later died at the hospital from her injuries, deputies said.

Detectives learned that the woman had got into an argument with someone she knew before the shots were fired, the sheriff's office said.