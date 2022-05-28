Deputies: 2 decomposed bodies found during welfare check

Detectives reportedly believe the deaths are a result of a murder-suicide with suspicious circumstances noted.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A welfare check led Manatee County deputies to find two decomposed bodies Friday afternoon, a media alert from the sheriff's office reports.

A relative reportedly contacted the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to conduct a welfare check on her sister and brother-in-law at a Lakewood Ranch home after not hearing from the couple in a week.

When deputies arrived at the home, the sheriff's office says two people were found dead inside the house. The agency goes on to add the bodies have not been able to be positively identified because of the advanced level of decomposition.

