Deputies conducting death investigation at Parrish home

PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies are currently investigating a death at a home in Parrish, the sheriff's office says.

According to authorities, at around 10:54 a.m. on Monday, deputies received a call that a woman had been shot at a home near Cottage Hill Avenue and Blue Magnolia Lane.

A neighbor said they heard a gunshot and ran to the person's home where the woman was found lying on the ground, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the home.

Law enforcement could not provide further information.