BRADENTON, Fla. — A half-dozen Manatee County deputies are back at work this week after another deputy was diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus.
That deputy is improving and they hope to have him back in the weeks ahead. It was challenging for others to work remotely for two weeks, but the department wasn't taking any chances.
“These deputies were self-isolated as a precaution, never showed any symptoms so we really have no way of knowing whether they ever really contracted anything,” Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Randy Warren said.
The deputy's wife also works at the sheriff's office and was forced to self-isolate, as well.
