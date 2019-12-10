PARRISH, Fla. — UPDATE: Charles has been found safe and he is okay.

Manatee County deputies are looking for a 12-year-old who hasn’t been home since Saturday morning.

Deputies said Charles Leboeuf left home at around 7 a.m. without telling his parents and hasn’t been heard from since.

His family told investigators he has medical issues but doesn’t take medication for them.

Deputies said his family told them he has run away before but has never stayed gone this long.

He has no electronics and is not on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

