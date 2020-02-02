BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 18-year-old who made statements about wanting to harm himself.

Around 7 a.m. on Feb. 2, Edwin Che-Leonardo ran out of the front doors of Centerstone, a behavioral hospital and addiction center, in the 2000 block of 26th Ave. East in Bradenton.

He took off in an unknown direction.

Che-Leonardo was admitted to the facility about an hour earlier and had made statements about wanting to harm himself.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

