BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 18-year-old who made statements about wanting to harm himself.
Around 7 a.m. on Feb. 2, Edwin Che-Leonardo ran out of the front doors of Centerstone, a behavioral hospital and addiction center, in the 2000 block of 26th Ave. East in Bradenton.
He took off in an unknown direction.
Che-Leonardo was admitted to the facility about an hour earlier and had made statements about wanting to harm himself.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and no shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
