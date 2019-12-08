BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered teen.

The sheriff’s office said Jonaja M. Clark, 16, left her 19th Street West home at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Clark was last seen wearing blue pajama bottoms and a shirt, according to the sheriff’s office. She has light brown weaves in her dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941)747-3011.

