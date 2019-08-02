BRADENTON, Fla.—The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and possibly endangered 18-year-old woman.

Deputies said Aliza Hernandez was recently released from Centerstone after being Baker Acted. Deputies said she had a history of emotional issues.

After her father picked her up from Centerstone, they got into a disagreement in the vehicle and she jumped out, law enforcement said.

She doesn’t have her cellphone, prescribed medication or money with her, deputies said.

Investigators said she has a history of past Baker Acts.

If you have information, call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.

