BRADENTON, Fla.—The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and possibly endangered 18-year-old woman.
Deputies said Aliza Hernandez was recently released from Centerstone after being Baker Acted.
After her father picked her up from Centerstone, they got into a disagreement in the vehicle and she jumped out, law enforcement said.
She doesn’t have her cellphone, prescribed medication or money with her, deputies said.
Investigators said she has a history of past Baker Acts.
If you have information, call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.
