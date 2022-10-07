Deputies searching for 7-month-old in 'dire need' of medical treatment

The baby is reportedly in the company of her mother and father possibly traveling between Manatee, Sarasota and Orange counties.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 7-month-old who is reportedly in dire need of medical treatment.

Doctors say Ariella Brown's condition is life-threatening without immediate treatment, deputies explain. The agency says the court ordered Brown's parents to make her available to Child Protective Services for medical treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, the infant is with her mother, Shanta Williams, and her father, Berry Brown III. They are possibly driving in a black Ford Fusion, with FL tag IY36QJ, between Manatee, Sarasota and Orange counties.