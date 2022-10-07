Deputies searching for 7-month-old in 'dire need' of medical treatment

x
Manatee County

The baby is reportedly in the company of her mother and father possibly traveling between Manatee, Sarasota and Orange counties.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 7-month-old who is reportedly in dire need of medical treatment.

Doctors say Ariella Brown's condition is life-threatening without immediate treatment, deputies explain. The agency says the court ordered Brown's parents to make her available to Child Protective Services for medical treatment.

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff Office
According to the sheriff's office, the infant is with her mother, Shanta Williams, and her father, Berry Brown III. They are possibly driving in a black Ford Fusion, with FL tag IY36QJ, between Manatee, Sarasota and Orange counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
