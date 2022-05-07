Deputies search for missing 12-year-old from Bradenton

"There is nothing to suggest any foul play or suspicious circumstances," deputies wrote in the media alert.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are searching for a 12-year-old they say hasn't been seen since Friday night.

According to a media alert, Daniel Sebastian left his home in Bradenton around 8 p.m. and never returned. It's reportedly believed he ran away on his own.

"There is nothing to suggest any foul play or suspicious circumstances," deputies wrote in the media alert.