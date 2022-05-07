Deputies search for missing 12-year-old from Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are searching for a 12-year-old they say hasn't been seen since Friday night.
According to a media alert, Daniel Sebastian left his home in Bradenton around 8 p.m. and never returned. It's reportedly believed he ran away on his own.
"There is nothing to suggest any foul play or suspicious circumstances," deputies wrote in the media alert.
Anyone with information on where the child is can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.